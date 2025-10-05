Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,514,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35,690 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Celestica by 362.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,473 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,936,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Celestica by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 991,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,162,000 after purchasing an additional 438,762 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLS opened at $234.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Celestica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $261.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.11 and a 200 day moving average of $151.41.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Celestica had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Celestica from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Celestica from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.38.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

