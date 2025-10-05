Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,398 Sysco Corporation $SYY

Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 106.4% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after buying an additional 15,906 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Sysco by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $730,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price target on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $82.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.86 and its 200-day moving average is $76.12.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,035. The trade was a 55.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,331. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.