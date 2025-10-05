PVH (NYSE:PVH) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PVH from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on PVH from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on PVH from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PVH in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

PVH Price Performance

NYSE PVH opened at $83.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.07. PVH has a 52 week low of $59.28 and a 52 week high of $113.47.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. PVH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.50 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that PVH will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,057,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,881 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 15.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,161,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,284,000 after acquiring an additional 807,301 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in PVH by 76.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,932,000 after acquiring an additional 348,592 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,075,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 245,740 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

