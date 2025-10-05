Q3 Earnings Estimate for Draganfly Issued By HC Wainwright

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Draganfly in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Draganfly’s current full-year earnings is ($3.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Draganfly’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Get Draganfly alerts:

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 197.71% and a negative net margin of 181.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Draganfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Draganfly currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Draganfly

Draganfly Stock Performance

Shares of DPRO opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Draganfly has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $12.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Draganfly in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the second quarter worth $65,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Draganfly during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC grew its holdings in Draganfly by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC now owns 200,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the period. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Draganfly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quadcopters, fixed-wing aircraft, ground-based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.