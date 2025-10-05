Q3 Earnings Forecast for Equifax Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Equifax in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mazzoni forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equifax’s current full-year earnings is $7.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.94 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EFX. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Equifax from $296.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.47.

Shares of EFX opened at $236.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Equifax has a 12 month low of $199.98 and a 12 month high of $294.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.28 and its 200-day moving average is $251.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,533,591.12. This represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.14%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

