Q3 Earnings Forecast for Moody’s Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moody’s in a report released on Wednesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mazzoni anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.54 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Moody’s’ current full-year earnings is $13.95 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.00 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $18.00 EPS.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $595.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Moody’s from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.21.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $485.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $503.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.87. The firm has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.41. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $378.71 and a 1-year high of $531.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,006,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,527,360,000 after acquiring an additional 191,368 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 13,246,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,644,552,000 after purchasing an additional 83,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,943,418,000 after purchasing an additional 69,455 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,574,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,568,000 after purchasing an additional 35,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,185,000 after purchasing an additional 215,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,457 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.83, for a total transaction of $741,365.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,238.38. The trade was a 51.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total value of $455,891.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,699.52. This trade represents a 29.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,135. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.