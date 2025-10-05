Q3 EPS Forecast for United Natural Foods Lifted by Analyst

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Natural Foods in a report released on Wednesday, October 1st. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Roth Capital has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Natural Foods’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ FY2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $40.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $41.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 11,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $411,538.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,798.64. The trade was a 11.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,603,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after buying an additional 169,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 20.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,544,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,308,000 after buying an additional 436,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,203,000 after buying an additional 27,943 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 196.6% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 925,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,583,000 after purchasing an additional 613,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 902,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,035,000 after purchasing an additional 39,142 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

