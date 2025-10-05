Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.98, but opened at $21.75. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock. Quantum Computing shares last traded at $23.92, with a volume of 37,828,842 shares changing hands.

QUBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Quantum Computing in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Quantum Computing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Quantum Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quantum Computing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

In related news, CRO Pouya Dianat sold 17,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $266,727.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Javad Shabani sold 17,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $266,653.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,154,649 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,481. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 3.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 53.5% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 12.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 60.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Computing Stock Up 23.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 3.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

