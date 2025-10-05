Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Stock Price Up 23.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) was up 23.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $40.00. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock. Quantum Computing traded as high as $25.84 and last traded at $24.62. Approximately 117,954,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 364% from the average daily volume of 25,434,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QUBT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quantum Computing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Quantum Computing in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Quantum Computing in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other Quantum Computing news, CEO Yuping Huang sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $14,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,287,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,756,016.38. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert B. Fagenson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $543,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. This trade represents a 41.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,154,649 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,481. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUBT. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 3.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

