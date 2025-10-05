Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Quest Diagnostics worth $20,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $692,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total transaction of $42,705.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,170,951.21. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $365,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,765. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,186 shares of company stock valued at $9,647,471 in the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.0%

DGX stock opened at $179.07 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $191.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%.Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Baird R W lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

