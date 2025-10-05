Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Trading Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.2% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $97.88 and last traded at $98.30. Approximately 1,112,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,261,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.71.

Specifically, Director Meera Rao sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $66,599.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,329.39. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Rambus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Rambus from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Arete upgraded Rambus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Rambus from $81.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rambus in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Rambus Stock Down 3.6%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 162.5% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 105.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 1,386.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

(Get Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.