Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF Stock Holdings Lessened by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,493 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $18,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 164.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James Financial during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Raymond James Financial by 72.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.10.

Raymond James Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $166.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.57 and a 1-year high of $177.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.04 and its 200-day moving average is $153.75.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 13.56%.The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

