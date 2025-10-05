Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RJF. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.10.

NYSE RJF opened at $166.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Raymond James Financial has a one year low of $117.57 and a one year high of $177.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 13.56%.The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in Raymond James Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Raymond James Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Raymond James Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

