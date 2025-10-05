Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Receives $328.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $328.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Reliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Reliance in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th.

Reliance stock opened at $283.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $347.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.29). Reliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.39%.The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Reliance’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Reliance by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,763,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,461,000 after purchasing an additional 741,417 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,090,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,357,000 after purchasing an additional 26,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,741,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,104,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 626,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,781,000 after buying an additional 38,012 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

