Requisite Capital Management LLC Purchases 361 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $338.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.77.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

