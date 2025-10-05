Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Paychex Q2 Earnings

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paychex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 30th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PAYX. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lowered their target price on Paychex from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paychex from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $124.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a 12 month low of $119.02 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.08%.

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,669.60. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in Paychex by 122.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

