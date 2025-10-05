Reviewing Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) and Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) and Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Li Ning and Zalando”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Ning $3.99 billion 1.44 $419.10 million N/A N/A Zalando $11.44 billion 0.73 $271.71 million $0.57 27.67

Analyst Recommendations

Li Ning has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zalando.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Li Ning and Zalando, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Ning 1 0 0 0 1.00 Zalando 1 1 2 1 2.60

Volatility & Risk

Li Ning has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zalando has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Li Ning and Zalando’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Ning N/A N/A N/A Zalando 2.49% 10.19% 3.37%

Summary

Zalando beats Li Ning on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand. It also develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and/or sells outdoor sports products under the AIGLE brand; table tennis products under the Double Happiness brand name; fashionable fitness products for dance and yoga under the Danskin brand; and badminton products under the Kason brand name. The company also provides brand licensing, administrative, and property management services. It operates conventional stores, flagship stores, China LI-NING stores, LI-NING 1990 stores, factory outlets, and multi-brand stores under the LI-NING brand. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, France, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

