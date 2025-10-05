Reviewing NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) and Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ)

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) and Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NET Power and Hoku, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NET Power 2 0 1 1 2.25 Hoku 0 0 0 0 0.00

NET Power presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.82%. Given NET Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NET Power is more favorable than Hoku.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NET Power N/A -27.05% -8.77% Hoku N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NET Power and Hoku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares NET Power and Hoku”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NET Power $250,000.00 2,977.01 -$49.19 million ($2.36) -1.44 Hoku N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hoku has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NET Power.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.6% of NET Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of NET Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Hoku shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NET Power has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hoku has a beta of -1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 274% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NET Power beats Hoku on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Hoku

Hoku Corporation operates as a solar energy products and services company primarily in the United States. It focuses on manufacturing polysilicon, a primary material used in the manufacture of photovoltaic (PV) modules; and designing, engineering, and installing turnkey PV systems and related services in Hawaii using solar modules purchased from third-party suppliers. The company was formerly known as Hoku Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Hoku Corporation in March 2010. Hoku Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. On July 2, 2013, Hoku Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Idaho.

