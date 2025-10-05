Reviewing Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH) and Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR)

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) and Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Potlatch and Worthington Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Potlatch 3.94% 2.10% 1.29% Worthington Enterprises 8.91% 17.70% 9.80%

Risk and Volatility

Potlatch has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worthington Enterprises has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Potlatch $1.06 billion 3.09 $21.88 million $0.53 80.11 Worthington Enterprises $1.15 billion 2.40 $96.05 million $2.13 26.09

This table compares Potlatch and Worthington Enterprises”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Worthington Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Potlatch. Worthington Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Potlatch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Potlatch and Worthington Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Potlatch 0 1 6 0 2.86 Worthington Enterprises 1 2 2 1 2.50

Potlatch presently has a consensus target price of $49.83, indicating a potential upside of 17.37%. Worthington Enterprises has a consensus target price of $62.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.19%. Given Potlatch’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Potlatch is more favorable than Worthington Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Potlatch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Worthington Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Potlatch shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Worthington Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Potlatch pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Worthington Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Potlatch pays out 339.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Worthington Enterprises pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Worthington Enterprises beats Potlatch on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Potlatch

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors. The Consumer Products segment provides products in the tools, outdoor living, and celebrations end markets. Its products include propane-filled cylinders for torches, camping stoves and other applications, LPG cylinders, handheld torches, helium-filled balloon kits, specialized hand tools and instruments, and drywall tools and accessories This segment sells its products primarily to mass merchandisers, retailers, and distributors under the Coleman, Bernzomatic, Balloon Time, Mag-Torch, General, Garden-Weasel, Pactool International, Hawkeye, Worthington Pro Grade, and Level5 brands. The Sustainable Energy Solutions segment sells onboard fueling systems and services, as well as gas containment solutions and services for storage, transport, and distribution of industrial gases. It includes high pressure and acetylene cylinders for life support systems and alternative fuel cylinders used to hold CNG and hydrogen for automobiles, buses, and light-duty trucks. The company was formerly known as Worthington Industries, Inc. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

