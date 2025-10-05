Riverview Trust Co Sells 20 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Riverview Trust Co decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Riverview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $672.42 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $675.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $651.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $607.04. The company has a market capitalization of $704.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

