Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 6,009 Shares of ResMed Inc. $RMD

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $21,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 29.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 739,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,427,000 after buying an additional 58,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on ResMed from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. William Blair raised ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.20.

ResMed Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of RMD opened at $278.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.44. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.92 and a 52 week high of $293.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.16 and a 200-day moving average of $253.68.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 100 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $27,436.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,675.72. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.48, for a total transaction of $2,238,355.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 455,503 shares in the company, valued at $127,303,978.44. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,743 shares of company stock worth $5,075,239 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Profile



ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

