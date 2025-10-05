Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 342.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 275,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213,411 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $15,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $59.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average is $58.66. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $66.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.24). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%.The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.