Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 1,550 Shares of TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $21,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 111.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.19, for a total transaction of $3,051,646.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,402,287.75. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 1,350 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.47, for a total value of $590,584.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,384.01. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,488. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $425.00 to $424.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.17.

TopBuild Stock Performance

TopBuild stock opened at $399.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $411.75 and a 200-day moving average of $345.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.66. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $266.26 and a 1 year high of $445.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.24. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

See Also

