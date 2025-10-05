Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 3,067 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AON were worth $20,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AON. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.9% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in AON by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 54.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on AON from $421.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $438.00 price objective (up from $436.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $426.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AON from $427.00 to $419.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.06.

Shares of AON stock opened at $364.06 on Friday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $323.73 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.82. The company has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

