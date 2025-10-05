Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 33,647 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 241.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,647 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $19,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.0% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Caledonia Investments PLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,628,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.76.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares in the company, valued at $19,183,363.30. This trade represents a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Balan Nair bought 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. This trade represents a 3.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $280.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.80 and a 1-year high of $437.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.30 and its 200 day moving average is $342.64.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

