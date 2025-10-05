Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 381,898 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $19,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,181.50. The trade was a 24.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 15,450 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,160. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.80 to $78.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.0%

IFF opened at $62.15 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.89 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -103.23%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

