Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $18,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after purchasing an additional 908,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,747,000 after buying an additional 760,222 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.68, for a total transaction of $1,107,349.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 39,017 shares in the company, valued at $19,339,946.56. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,558,000. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,816 shares of company stock worth $62,606,356 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.4%

CrowdStrike stock opened at $489.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of -411.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 115.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $283.80 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $446.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.01.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price target (up from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.11.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

