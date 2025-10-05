Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $17.74 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $17,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in IQVIA by 436.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 295.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 109.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.32.

Shares of IQV opened at $206.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.56. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $237.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%.The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,178.90. This trade represents a 17.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,352.30. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

