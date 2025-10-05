Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $22.55 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,786 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $22,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $1,141,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,408 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after buying an additional 13,413 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $207.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.34 and a 200-day moving average of $181.01. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $152.33 and a one year high of $240.26.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.50. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

UHS has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.08.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

