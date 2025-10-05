Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 1,132.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,461 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Reddit worth $21,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 2.0% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Reddit by 3.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Reddit by 100.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Reddit by 12.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Get Reddit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 28,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.94, for a total value of $6,130,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 222,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,721,593.96. The trade was a 11.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $4,021,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 494,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,387,774.64. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,834 shares of company stock valued at $86,512,599. Corporate insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research cut Reddit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Reddit from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Reddit

Reddit Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $207.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.40, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.56. Reddit Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $282.95.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.97%.The business had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Reddit

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.