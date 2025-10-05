Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,760 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $140,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,197,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,975 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,213,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,797 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 72.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,293 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $113.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $482.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

