Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. $RDN

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,732 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.38% of Radian Group worth $18,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 3,667.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 243,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 237,031 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 57,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 121,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:RDN opened at $34.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.04. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 45.62%.The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on RDN

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 153,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,196. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.