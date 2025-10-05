Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 12,909 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,909 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $15,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 34.4% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $325.00 to $279.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.28.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $264.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.85 and a 52-week high of $316.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.47 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 43.51% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.890-3.990 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-16.020 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

