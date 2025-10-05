Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,816 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Equifax worth $19,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $236.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.28 and its 200-day moving average is $251.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Equifax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.98 and a 52 week high of $294.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.14%.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $11,665,891.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,533,591.12. The trade was a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Equifax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.47.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

