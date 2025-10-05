Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 18,918 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,918 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% in the second quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,160.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,183.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,129.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1,028.18.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total value of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,617,148. The trade was a 48.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total transaction of $16,641,167.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 263,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,002,472.28. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,163.00 to $1,312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,170.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,213.67.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

