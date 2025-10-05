Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 354,433 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,860 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 354,433 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Illumina worth $15,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,371,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,298,928,000 after buying an additional 558,243 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,179,011 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $334,321,000 after acquiring an additional 49,156 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,829,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $303,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,449 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,909,228 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $230,818,000 after acquiring an additional 996,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 361.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,121,585 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $165,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Illumina Stock Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $102.12 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.