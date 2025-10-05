Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 35,999 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,999 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $20,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.4% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $40,747,282.20. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,138 shares of company stock worth $53,571,774. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $297.52 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $305.94. The company has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.