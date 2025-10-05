Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,915 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 92,794 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,964 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,254 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 843 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.93.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7%

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $139.48 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $95.49 and a one year high of $148.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.75 and a 200 day moving average of $115.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.28.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.61) by ($2.64). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 408,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,640. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,525,280 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

