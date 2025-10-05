Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading 2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2% during trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $139.00 to $157.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Robinhood Markets traded as high as $150.21 and last traded at $148.67. 34,389,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 42,170,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.70.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.59.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $104,797,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $49,957,923.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,656,462 shares of company stock worth $614,224,917. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Vision MN LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.60. The company has a market capitalization of $132.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.42.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

