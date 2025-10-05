Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Roblox to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Roblox from $123.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Roblox from $76.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Arete raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.72.
Roblox Trading Down 7.9%
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Roblox news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $819,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 278,642 shares in the company, valued at $38,048,565.10. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $773,001.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 46,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,596.86. The trade was a 12.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,876 shares of company stock worth $47,386,869 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 819.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
