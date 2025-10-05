Rogco LP Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Rogco LP lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 0.6% of Rogco LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rogco LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 64.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.4% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 34.8% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 33,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $338.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.77. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.