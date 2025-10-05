Roisin Donnelly Purchases 591 Shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Roisin Donnelly purchased 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 525 per share, for a total transaction of £3,102.75.

Roisin Donnelly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NatWest Group alerts:

On Friday, September 12th, Roisin Donnelly acquired 180 shares of NatWest Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 530 per share, with a total value of £954.

NatWest Group Price Performance

NWG opened at GBX 548 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 528.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 501.37. The stock has a market cap of £44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 919.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 329.90 and a 12 month high of GBX 565.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NatWest Group ( LON:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 30.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 45.9724712 EPS for the current year.

NWG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 475 to GBX 650 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 530 to GBX 615 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 610 to GBX 700 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 495 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 613.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on NWG

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

We’re a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.