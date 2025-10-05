Roth Capital Has Pessimistic Outlook of NAGE FY2026 Earnings

Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAGE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for Niagen Bioscience in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 1st. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.13.

Get Niagen Bioscience alerts:

Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.55 million. Niagen Bioscience had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.12%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Niagen Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Niagen Bioscience from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Niagen Bioscience from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Niagen Bioscience

Niagen Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NAGE stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $552.67 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. Niagen Bioscience has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $14.69.

Institutional Trading of Niagen Bioscience

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Niagen Bioscience by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 24,622 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Niagen Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Niagen Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

About Niagen Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Niagen Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niagen Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.