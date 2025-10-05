Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Shares Down 1.3% Following Insider Selling

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $82.39 and last traded at $82.83. 2,369,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,268,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.94.

Specifically, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $745,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,594.48. This trade represents a 90.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total value of $289,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 513,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,460,396.68. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RBRK. FBN Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Rubrik from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

Rubrik Stock Down 1.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.65 and a 200-day moving average of $81.47.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $309.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rubrik by 23.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 44,373 shares during the period. Robocap Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Rubrik by 186.8% in the first quarter. Robocap Asset Management Ltd now owns 109,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 71,064 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Rubrik by 8,282.0% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 587,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,603,000 after purchasing an additional 580,151 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Rubrik by 200.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 58,258 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rubrik by 1,610.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 165,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 155,914 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

