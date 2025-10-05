S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Shares Up 13.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) rose 13.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 25.65 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.34). Approximately 7,952,560 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 2,567,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.30).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar bought 164,583 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £37,854.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SFOR. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 32.

S4 Capital Stock Up 14.6%

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The firm has a market cap of £159.08 million, a P/E ratio of -55.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.31.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Further Reading

