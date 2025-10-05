S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Shares Up 14.6% After Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.6% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). Approximately 10,387,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.30).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar purchased 164,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £37,854.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SFOR shares. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 32.

S4 Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The company has a market cap of £159.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 EPS for the current year.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

