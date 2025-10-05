S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Shares Up 14.6% After Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) shares rose 14.6% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). Approximately 10,387,470 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.30).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar acquired 164,583 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £37,854.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 32.

S4 Capital Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £159.08 million, a PE ratio of -55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Articles

