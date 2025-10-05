S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Shares Up 14.6% on Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) rose 14.6% during trading on Saturday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). Approximately 10,387,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.30).
Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar purchased 164,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £37,854.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SFOR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S4 Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 32.
S4 Capital Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £159.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 25.31.
S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 EPS for the current year.
S4 Capital Company Profile
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
