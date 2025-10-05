S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Shares Up 15.3% After Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 25.65 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.30 ($0.34). 7,453,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 2,564,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.30).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar bought 164,583 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £37,854.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SFOR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S4 Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 32.

S4 Capital Trading Up 14.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of £159.08 million, a PE ratio of -55.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.31.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

