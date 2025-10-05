S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Price Up 12% After Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 25.65 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 24.58 ($0.33). 7,265,696 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 2,563,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.30).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar acquired 164,583 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £37,854.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFOR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S4 Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 32.

S4 Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £159.08 million, a P/E ratio of -55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 EPS for the current year.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

